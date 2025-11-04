Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77

Former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough defender Stuart Boam died at the age of 77.
As per The Sun, the much-loved defender died after struggling with a serious illness
Boam's death was announced by fellow legend Jim Platt in a statement, noting, "It is with deep sadness that I have to tell you our captain of the magnificent 1974 promotion team Stuart Boam has passed away."
The statement added, "He will join his teammates Willie Maddren, Bobby Murdoch and David Armstrong. Rest is peace my friend. Much love to Janice and family."
Boam began his football career playing for Mansfield Town, then moved to Middlesbrough, where he became a key player during the 1970s.
In 1974 Boam helped his club win the Second Division title.
In 1979, he moved to Newcastle United, went back to Mansfield two years later and ended his professional football career in 1983 with Hartlepool United.
Middlesbrough paid tribute to Boam with a heartfelt statement on social media, stating, “The club is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our former captain Stuart Boam following a lengthy illness."
The club added, “A centre-back by trade, Stuart’s brave defending and work-rate earned him a place in the starting line-up right off the bat from signing for Middlesbrough."
After finishing his football career, Boam worked as a manager at the photography company Kodak and later started his own business by running his own newsagent shop.