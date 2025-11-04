Sports

Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios

'Battle of the Sexes’ became a historic event that greatly influenced the sport of tennis

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios
Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will face Nick Kyrgios in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates.

There have been three official tennis matches called the “Battle of the Sexes,” the most well-known being the 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

That match became a historic event that greatly influenced the sport of tennis and marked an important turning point for women's rights and gender equality.

"I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game," Sabalenka said as per BBC Sports.

She added, "I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' match."

Kyrgios, currently ranked 652nd in the world has only played five matches this year after being sidelined for 18 months due to serious wrist injury.

In September, he confidently claimed that he could easily defeat Sabalenka.

When Sabalenka was asked about Kyrgios' claim while she was competing at the US Open she replied that she was excited and determined to prove him wrong.

"I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game," Sabalenka said.

The match is scheduled to take place on December 28 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77
Stuart Boam began his football career playing for Mansfield Town

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle
David Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears
Football mourns after top-flight manager collapses, passes away during game at 44

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield
Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt handwritten note for Diogo Jota at Liverpool memorial

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight was cancelled due to serious allegations against "Tank"

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback
Swiatek suffers shocking defeat to Elena Rybakina at WTA Finals at the end of the season

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'
Fans have long debated whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest football ever

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller
Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot
Jannik Sinner to meet Carlos Alcaraz in South Korea exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scores career’s 952nd goal during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fayha

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak
Mahomes hit with a major career setback against Buffalo Bills with the worst completion percentage