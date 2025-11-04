Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will face Nick Kyrgios in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates.
There have been three official tennis matches called the “Battle of the Sexes,” the most well-known being the 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.
That match became a historic event that greatly influenced the sport of tennis and marked an important turning point for women's rights and gender equality.
"I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game," Sabalenka said as per BBC Sports.
She added, "I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' match."
Kyrgios, currently ranked 652nd in the world has only played five matches this year after being sidelined for 18 months due to serious wrist injury.
In September, he confidently claimed that he could easily defeat Sabalenka.
When Sabalenka was asked about Kyrgios' claim while she was competing at the US Open she replied that she was excited and determined to prove him wrong.
"I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game," Sabalenka said.
The match is scheduled to take place on December 28 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.