David Beckham shares emotional message after being knighted by King Charles

David Beckham has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  |
Sir David Beckham has expressed his heartfelt gratitude after being awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity.

The former footballer attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, November 4, with his wife Victoria Beckham and his parents.

The 50-year-old took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the event, accompanied by a long and emotional caption.

Reflecting on his journey, Beckham wrote, "I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King."

He expressed his gratitude to his family, teammates and fans, calling the knighthood "truly humbling" and a moment he "could never have dreamed would happen to me."

The former England captain, who was included on King's Birthday Honours list earlier this year went on to share, "Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career….to represent England and captain my country was my dream at 7 years old. Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age."

Beckham further expressed gratitude for his football journey, mentioning all his club he played from Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and England.

Paying tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham, he wrote, "My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times….without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had."

Beckham concluded the post with a heartfelt message, saying, "Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You."

Alongside his football career, Beckham has been involved in charitable work and has worked as UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2005.

In the previous year, he also became an ambassador for King's Foundation where he supports the British monarch's educational projects and helps encourage young people about the importance of nature.

