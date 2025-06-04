Sinner wins 19 consecutive Grand Slam matches to join Nadal’s elite club

Jannik Sinner continued his imperious 2025 French Open title charge as he dismantled Alexander Bublik with a ruthless display in the quarter-finals.
The world No 1, who is yet to drop a set in his Roland Garros run, steamrolled 62nd-ranked Bublik 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 in an hour and 49 minutes.
Sinner broke the big-serving Bublik six times and saved the only two break points he faced. The Italian has not dropped serve since his opening round match against Arthur Rinderknech.
After his latest dominant win, Sinner said, “Well, we played already a couple of times before, so we know a little but what to expect. But you know the way with him, you never know what’s happening.
“I feel like he deserves to be in the quarter-finals, he beat very, very tough players. So I just tried to stay focused from my side of the court and just tried to play as solid as possible because he can have some slightly ups and downs.”
Sinner has now won 19 consecutive Grand Slam matches, a streak that, as well as his five Roland Garros wins, features his title runs at the 2025 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open.
The 23-year-old is the youngest man to win that many successive matches at majors since Rafael Nadal in 2008.