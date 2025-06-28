South Korean dogs' fate in jeopardy as key deadline looms

South Korea has been struggling with the overflow of dogs in farms as meat consumption becomes illegal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
South Korean dogs’ fate in jeopardy as key deadline looms
South Korean dogs’ fate in jeopardy as key deadline looms

South Korea has implemented a nationwide ban on the sale of dog meat for consumption.

Passed in January 2024, the key legislation requires farmers to shut down their operations by February 2027 and sell their remaining animals.

However, many argue that this is not sufficient time to completely wind down the industry, which has provided livelihoods for generations.

Supporters of the ban, including animal rights advocates, have highlighted issues around the rule, particularly the challenge of rehoming dogs.

In the midst of the implication period, dog farmers are finding themselves with hundreds of virtually unsellable animals and no means to put food on the table.

Chun Myung-Sun, director of the Office of Veterinary Medical Education at Seoul National University, noting that eating dog is not the same as eating other meats.

According to Humane World for Animals, the meat is also consumed in countries such as China, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, parts of northeastern India and several countries in Africa.

But while consumption rates have fluctuated throughout Korea's history, it has become increasingly taboo in South Korea in recent years.

Since the ban was announced, 623 of South Korea's 1,537 dog farms have been closed.

South Korea's dog meat consumption began due to a mix of historical, medicinal, and economic reasons, especially during the Korean War (1950-1953), when the country had limited access to meat.

However, the consumption has drastically declined and is now on its way out due to shifting cultural values and legal reforms.

Read more : World
Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla
Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla
A major search operation was launched with numerous emergency service personnel contributing to the search for Mylo Capilla
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK Security Agency issues a yellow weather alert for the West Midlands, Humber and Yorkshire
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on a small island of San Giorgio Maggiore with celebrity guests
Barron Trump stepping into politics? Here's what Eric Trump advised his brother
Barron Trump stepping into politics? Here's what Eric Trump advised his brother
President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is currently holding the position of Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation
Rwanda, DR Congo signs historic peace deal in US: ‘Glorious triumph’
Rwanda, DR Congo signs historic peace deal in US: ‘Glorious triumph’
US President Donald Trump celebrates ‘historic peace agreement’ between Congo and Rwanda
Beaver activists defend releasing animals into wild, call it 'God's work'
Beaver activists defend releasing animals into wild, call it 'God's work'
A group of conservationists have taken matter into their own hands as they reintroduce beavers into the wild
Bill Gates enjoys scenic Venice stroll with girlfriend Paula Hurd amid Bezos’ celebrations
Bill Gates enjoys scenic Venice stroll with girlfriend Paula Hurd amid Bezos’ celebrations
The couple were in the city for the luxurious wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition
If the council succeeds in buying it, the painting will be added to the museum’s Turner collection
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast launched an AI tool that helps make YouTube thumbnails to support small creators
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd about the harmful affects of drug use on World Drugs Day
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
A group of Americans tried to float 1,600 bottles filled with rice, cash and Bibles toward North Korean shores
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Culinary icon for Asia, Chua Lam, has passed away peacefully in Hong Kong