Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez make first appearance after fairytale wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted for the first time since their wedding ahead of another grand party in Venice's Arsenale area tonight.
The couple looked happy and relaxed as they smiled and waved at photographers while walking around the city.
Bezos was seen assisting Lauren onto a water taxi and later, the two arrived holding hands at Harry's Bar for lunch, as per MailUK.
Mrs Bezos looked elegant in a black dress and wide-brimmed hat, while Bezos kept it simple with a brown t-shirt and light trousers.
The 61-year-old founder of Amazon and a 55-year-old former journalist, got married on Friday, June 27, in front of nearly 200 A-list guests on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.
Lauren Sanchez stars on Vogue's digital cover:
Vogue Magazine also featured Lauren in her stunning gown as the digital cover star for its June edition.
The digital cover featured Lauren wearing her custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana lavish wedding dress that featured a tight bodice, fishtail skirt with a flowing train.
In her interview with the magazine, Lauren shared that she felt like a "princess" during the dress fitting, which happened in Milan, Italy.
Lauren said that Bezos really wanted to see her wedding dress before the wedding but like most brides, she followed the tradition of not letting the groom see the dress until the big day.
Shortly after the wedding, Lauren updated her Instagram handle to @laurensanchezbezos and also deleted all of her previous Instagram posts from the account.