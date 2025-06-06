Sports

French Open 2025 results: Reid, Hewett reach sixth straight wheelchair doubles final

Earlier that day, they played against each other in singles, where Hewett won and reached to the semifinals

British players Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have reached the French Open men’s wheelchair doubles final for the sixth year in a row.

They won their match against opponents from the USA and Japan despite heavy rain with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Earlier that day, they played against each other in singles, where Hewett won and will now face Fernandez in the semifinals.

In the first set, both teams broke each other's serves six times with the British team breaking serve four times.

In the final, they will face either the team of Tokito Oda from Japan and Stephane Houdet from France or the team of Daniel Caverzaschi from Spain and Gustavo Fernandez from Argentina.

In another event, British player Andy Lapthorne lost twice on Thursday in the men's quad wheelchair singles semi-final by Niels Vink.

Aryna Sabalenka stuns Swiatek to reach French Open final:

On the other hand, World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach the final of the French Open tennis tournament.

The player defeated Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6 and 6-0.

Sabalenka will now face either American second seed Coco Gauff or French wildcard Lois Boisson in the final on Saturday. 

