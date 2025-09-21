Bernie Parent, Hall of Famer and Flyers star passes away at 80

Bernie Parent, the legendary hockey goalie widely regarded as one of the best ever has passed way at the age of 80.
The news of his passing was announced by the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, September 21 but did not give any further information.
Meanwhile, Joe Watson, a former star defensemen for the Flyers said that Parent died peacefully in his sleep.
Parent was instrumental in helping the Philadelphia Flyers win their only two Stanley Cup titles during their Broad Street Bullies.
He became widely famous for his intense look behind his old-fashioned hockey mask which led him to appear on the cover of Time Magazine in 1975.
Parent, who stayed involved with Flyers over the years as an ambassador, won the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Vezina Trophy in consecutive 1974 and 1975 seasons.
He ended his hockey career in 1979, winning 271 games, 231 of which were with the Flyers.
In 1979, Parent was accidentally hit in the right eye by a stick which caused temporary blindness and never returned to play again.
Moreover, in 1984, he became the first Flyers player to be included into the Hockey Hall of Fame and still holds the team record for most shutouts in a career, with 50.
Parent’s jersey number 1 was retired by the Flyers and is displayed in their arena as an honour.