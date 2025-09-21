Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out

Max Verstappen secured his second win in a row by easily winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, September 21.
He took full control of the race from the start and the victory further boosted by Oscar Piastri's early crash which removed a potential rival.
His performance slightly improved his chances in the championship but he is still 69 points behind Piastri.
Piastri's crash allowed his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to cut his championship lead down to 25 points by finishing in seventh place.
Verstappen crossed the finish line 14.609 seconds ahead of George Russell, who had been unwell throughout the weekend.
Russel performance helped Mercedes climb to second in the championship, though they are still 333 points behind the leaders McLaren.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz finished in the top three for the first time since joining Williams.
After winning the race, Verstappen expressed, “This weekend has been incredible for us … last (race), it was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic."
“It was very straightforward. Of course, it’s not easy around here – very windy today, so the car is always moving around a lot. But yeah, of course, incredibly happy with this performance," he added.
Top 10
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. George Russell (Mercedes)
3. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
5. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
6. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
7. Lando Norris (McLaren)
8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)