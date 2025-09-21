Home / Sports

Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out

Carlos Sainz finished in the top three for the first time since joining Williams

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out

Max Verstappen secured his second win in a row by easily winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, September 21.

He took full control of the race from the start and the victory further boosted by Oscar Piastri's early crash which removed a potential rival.

His performance slightly improved his chances in the championship but he is still 69 points behind Piastri.

Piastri's crash allowed his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to cut his championship lead down to 25 points by finishing in seventh place.

Verstappen crossed the finish line 14.609 seconds ahead of George Russell, who had been unwell throughout the weekend.

Russel performance helped Mercedes climb to second in the championship, though they are still 333 points behind the leaders McLaren.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz finished in the top three for the first time since joining Williams.

After winning the race, Verstappen expressed, “This weekend has been incredible for us … last (race), it was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic."

“It was very straightforward. Of course, it’s not easy around here – very windy today, so the car is always moving around a lot. But yeah, of course, incredibly happy with this performance," he added.

Top 10

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

5. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

6. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

You Might Like:

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup glory over USA

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup glory over USA
Jasmine Paolini dominant performance gave Italy a 2-0 win over the US

Roger Federer turns heads at Laver Cup with rare Rolex Daytona watch

Roger Federer turns heads at Laver Cup with rare Rolex Daytona watch
Federer, being an official ambassador for Rolex, gets access to some of the rarest and most exclusive watches that the public usually cannot buy

Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz for first time in straight sets at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz for first time in straight sets at Laver Cup
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers setback at Laver Cup 2025 after US Open win

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's double strike helps Al Nassr to thrash Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League clash

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47
Liverpool ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by sudden passing of former women’s teams’ manager

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?
Inter Miami boss drops major hint on Lionel Messi's future ahead of contract expiry

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update
Roger Federer's agent drops massive hint on Rafael Nadal collaboration on the tennis court

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar
The recent teaser of GTA 6 revealed dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia; however, other details remain under wraps

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him
Manchester United hit with worst win record in 80 years under Ruben Amorim's leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move
Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1
Carlos Alcaraz recently became world number one again after winning the US Open

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints
Pep Guardiola considers a certain player as a genuine contender who could challenge both Ronaldo and Messi