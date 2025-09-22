Travis Kelce ‘obscene gestures’ during Chiefs vs Eagles game costs him $14K

Travis Kelce got a monetary slap on the wrist for unsportsmanlike conduct after making an “obscene gesture” at a recent game.
Kelce was fined $14,491 after gesturing to his groin as a taunt to the opposing team following a play during Sunday, September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, NBC Sports reported.
After making a 23-yard reception, Kelce could be seen making the gesture while running down the Philadelphia sideline. Video of the moment quickly spread across social media. Should he choose to do so, Kelce can appeal the fine through an official process.
During the same game, Kelce was caught telling his teammates, “I’m sick of this shit” before the broadcast went to break.
But Kelce wasn’t the only Chiefs player to get hit with a fine during the game. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was fined $46,371 for “impermissible use of the helmet/launching” when he appeared to intentionally lower his helmet before colliding with Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner.
The Chiefs lost the game in a 20-17 defeat. The loss was in part attributed to a mistake Kelce made during the game’s fourth quarter, when he fumbled a pass, allowing the Eagles to intercept the ball. The Eagles ultimately scored a touchdown off the play.