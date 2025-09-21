Home / Sports

Travis Kelce steals spotlight with stylish look in New Jersey ahead of big clash

NFL fined Travis Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Travis Kelce steals spotlight with stylish look in New Jersey ahead of big clash
Travis Kelce steals spotlight with stylish look in New Jersey ahead of big clash

The Kansas City Chiefs, Trevis Kelce was spotted arriving in Jersey City in style ahead of the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Travis, who recently got engaged to Taylor Swift, quickly entered the team hotel wearing a burgundy suit, white shirt, AirPods and sunglasses, accompanied by his teammates and staff.

PC: PageSix
PC: PageSix

Kelce’s arrival came on the same day the NFL fined the player $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia.

NFL fined the three-time Super Bowl champion for making an obscene gesture after catching a 23-yard pass.

Travis wasn't the only one to be fined from the Super Bowl grudge match as Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley was fined $46,371 for unnecessary force and making contact with his helmet during play.

The Chiefs are now aiming for their first win of the season in their upcoming game against winless Giants.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Kansas City Chiefs game today?

It’s not yet known whether Kelce’s fiancée will attend the game.

Taylor Swift and Trevis Kelce engagement:

On August 26, 2025, the NFL star and American singer-songwriter delighted their fans with the engagement news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.

The adorable photos were accompanied by a cheeky yet heartfelt caption that reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out

Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out
Carlos Sainz finished in the top three for the first time since joining Williams

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup glory over USA

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup glory over USA
Jasmine Paolini dominant performance gave Italy a 2-0 win over the US

Roger Federer turns heads at Laver Cup with rare Rolex Daytona watch

Roger Federer turns heads at Laver Cup with rare Rolex Daytona watch
Federer, being an official ambassador for Rolex, gets access to some of the rarest and most exclusive watches that the public usually cannot buy

Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz for first time in straight sets at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz for first time in straight sets at Laver Cup
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers setback at Laver Cup 2025 after US Open win

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's double strike helps Al Nassr to thrash Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League clash

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47
Liverpool ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by sudden passing of former women’s teams’ manager

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?
Inter Miami boss drops major hint on Lionel Messi's future ahead of contract expiry

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update
Roger Federer's agent drops massive hint on Rafael Nadal collaboration on the tennis court

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar
The recent teaser of GTA 6 revealed dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia; however, other details remain under wraps

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him
Manchester United hit with worst win record in 80 years under Ruben Amorim's leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move
Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1
Carlos Alcaraz recently became world number one again after winning the US Open