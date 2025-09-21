Travis Kelce steals spotlight with stylish look in New Jersey ahead of big clash

The Kansas City Chiefs, Trevis Kelce was spotted arriving in Jersey City in style ahead of the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Travis, who recently got engaged to Taylor Swift, quickly entered the team hotel wearing a burgundy suit, white shirt, AirPods and sunglasses, accompanied by his teammates and staff.
Kelce’s arrival came on the same day the NFL fined the player $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia.
NFL fined the three-time Super Bowl champion for making an obscene gesture after catching a 23-yard pass.
Travis wasn't the only one to be fined from the Super Bowl grudge match as Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley was fined $46,371 for unnecessary force and making contact with his helmet during play.
The Chiefs are now aiming for their first win of the season in their upcoming game against winless Giants.
Will Taylor Swift be at the Kansas City Chiefs game today?
It’s not yet known whether Kelce’s fiancée will attend the game.
Taylor Swift and Trevis Kelce engagement:
On August 26, 2025, the NFL star and American singer-songwriter delighted their fans with the engagement news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.
The adorable photos were accompanied by a cheeky yet heartfelt caption that reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.