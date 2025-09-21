Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup glory over USA

Italy successfully retained their Billie Jean King Cup championship after Jasmine Paolini defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets victory.
This victory was secured without deciding doubles match as both Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Paolini won their single matches against Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula.
Paolini dominant performance gave Italy a 2-0 win over the US and secured the nation's sixth overall title in the tournament.
After winning the match, the 29-year-old expressed, "It's amazing, I didn't expect it. It's been a really great week and it's amazing to play this competition," as per BBC Sports.
"They [United States] were very strong today. It was really tough," she added.
Cocciaretto shocked the higher-ranked Navarro by breaking her serve right from the first game and keeping control throughout the match.
While Paolini and Pegula, in the first set, were evenly matched but Paolini managed to hold her serve at a crucial moment when she was under pressure at 4-4 but then won the set shortly after.
In the second set, Pegula initially looked she might turn things around but failed to do so and Paolini sealed the victory in the next game.