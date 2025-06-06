Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion reached the French Open final on Friday, June 6 after Lorenzo Musetti retired early in the fourth set.
Alcaraz was leading the match with scores 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 2-0 when Musetti had to quiet early as he needed medical treatment for a thigh injury at the end of the third set.
It is worth mentioning that Musetti made it to the semifinals in all three major clay tournaments and also at the French Open.
The first set was going well for Alcaraz until he had a bad service game which gave Musetti his first chance to break Alcaraz's serve on set point.
Alcaraz then broke Musetti's serve early in the second set but Musetti quickly broke back, making the score level at 2-2.
Afterwards, Alcaraz made a mistake with a double fault, giving Musetti a chance to tie the score.
Alcaraz focused completely at the start of the tie-break and won on his third set point to even the match.
However, the close and intense match ended suddenly when Musetti started struggling physically and shook hands with Alcaraz at the net.
Alcaraz sends warm wishes to injured Musseti:
"It's not great to win a match like this. Lorenzo is a great player. I wish him all the best, and wish him a quick recovery and hope to see him soon on the court," Alcaraz said after winning the match as per ESPN.
What's next for Carlos Alcaraz?
The 22-year-old will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final which is scheduled to take place this Sunday.