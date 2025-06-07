Health

Measles outbreaks hit Mexico, Canada as US cases rise

Canada and Mexico record deaths from measles as US cases continue to mount

As the number of measles cases continues to rise in the US, neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada also experience deadly outbreaks.

According to CNN, both Canada and Mexico recorded at least one death after the highly contagious disease spread in the country.

The chief medical officer of health of the Canadian province Ontario on Thursday announced that an infant born with a measles infection had died.

Dr Kieran Moore stated, “The infant contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.”

“While measles may have been a contributing factor in both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus,” he added.

Biggest outbreak in decades:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that this year's outbreaks in Canada and Mexico are the biggest in decades, adding that the “overall risk of measles in the Americas Region is considered high.”

WHO identifies low vaccination rates as a key driver behind this elevated risk assessment.

In 2025, at least four people have died in Mexico from measles, and three people, including two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico, have lost their lives in the US. All of those who died were unvaccinated.

Measles cases in the US, Mexico and Canada:

As per data from the Pan American Health Organisation as of late March, Mexico has reported at least 1,520 measles cases in the country, while Canada's federal data revealed that the number of cases this year is more than there were in the previous 27 years combined.

At least 2,755 measles cases have been reported in Canada so far in 2025. On the other hand, the US has reported at least 1,168 measles cases; among them, 80% of the cases were due to an outbreak centred in West Texas that has spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma and probably Canada too.

