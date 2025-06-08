Olympic ice skater Meryl Davis celebrates major milestone

Meryl Davis has expressed her delight about graduation from Harvard University.
On Saturday, June 7, the Olympic gold-winning figure skater turned to her Instagram account to share some highlights from her graduation ceremony.
Posting a carousel of clicks from her life at Harvard, Meryl penned in her caption, "Grateful for the memories, the late nights, the assignment I wasn't *quite* sure I was going to be able to do."
Appreciating her friends and colleagues, the ice skater noted, "the professors who pushed me, for a safe place to embrace all the challenges and discomfort, the camaraderie, a fearlessly supportive and encouraging community of classmates and friends, the endless inspiration, and an adventure I'll never forget."
The 38-year-old concluded the social media post with a quote from TS Eliot which read, "What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from."
About Meryl Davis
For the unversed, Meryl Davis is a US former competitive ice dancer and was the 2014 Olympic champion and the 2010s silver medallist with partner Charlie White.
Meryl and Charlie teamed up in 1997, and they are currently the longest-lasting dance team in the US and are the first American ice dancers to win the World title.