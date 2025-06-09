Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal win over Spain at Nations League

Sports

Portugal emerged victorious against Spain in penalty shootout to win UEFA Nations League crown

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to tears as he was handed his first trophy with Portugal in six years after a thriller match against Spain in the Nations League final.

The 40-year-old football legend had an evening filled with ups and downs as he scored a crucial equaliser before he had to leave the field at the end of normal time due to injury.

Moreover, the final had ended 2-2, and after a goalless extra half hour, the game went all the way to a penalty shootout.

Emotions were at an all-time high for Ronaldo, who had to witness Portugal win the shootout 5-3 from the sidelines.

Following the spectacular win, CR7 turned to his Instagram account to share some highlights from the celebration ceremony with the caption, "É NOSSA!!!!!! [IT'S OURS]."



What went down in the Portugal vs Spain Nations League final?

Spain led twice in the first half, with Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring, and Portugal's Nuno Mendes sneaking a goal in between.

However, the champions of 2019's Nations League hit back again just after the hour mark when Ronaldo scored his 138th goal of his senior international career.

Notably, this victory marked Cristiano Ronaldo's third major international trophy with Portugal in less than a decade.

