WWE Raw results: Gunther reclaims World Heavyweight Champion title from Jey Uso

Gunther has dethroned Jey Uso as he took back the World Heavyweight Champion title.
After holding the title for 52 days, Jey's reign came to an end on Monday, at WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona.
During the spectacular fight, Gunther choked Jey in a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 run.
Fans were excited to see how the match would play out as Jey defended the title two days after his match at Money in the Bank.
Gunther targeted Jey's hurt area, and after getting the champion to the ground, the 37-year-old wrestler put Jey in the sleeper hold – the same move which the American wrestler used to beat him on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.
Jey was knocked out, and the referee ordered the bell to be rung, handing the title to Gunther.
Gunther initially won the title at SummerSlam 2024, and he held it for 258 days before losing it to Jey.
The title was introduced in May 2023, and Gunther is the first star to hold the title twice.
Triple H reacts to Gunther's win
Following the thrilling fight, the wrestling universe legend Triple H reacted to Jey Uso's devastating defeat.
Turning to his X account, the WWE's Chief Content Officer shared a short recognition note: "Capped off a huge weekend for @WWE with a main event n #WWERAW."
He added, "Respect to Main Event (truly) Jey and congratulations to our NEW World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT."
Notably, Jey Uso had one successful defence of the world title, as he defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Main Event.