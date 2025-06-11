Sci-Tech

Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates

Google rolled out a range of significant features as a part of its regular feature updates for eligible Pixel devices, 'Pixel Drop'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates

Google has officially released Android 16, accessible for compatible handsets following the release of Apple’s operating systems (OS) at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.

The Alphabet-owned firm has started introducing the Android 16 to it’s flagship Pixel phones. The company is also adding a group chat to RCS, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered edit suggestions to Google Photos, and more.

Apart from Android 16, Google also introduced a range of significant features as a part of its regular updates for eligible Pixel devices, “Pixel Drop.”

Android 16 upgrades

Android 16 comes with a comprehensive suite of features, including iOS-style live notifications on the lock screen for real-time updates and Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design language.

It further includes unique capabilities to protect against scams, along with an updated advanced protection mode, ensuring improved security.

Android 16 brings support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio devices to use instead of your phone’s mic, offering an enhanced calling experience.

Notably, Android on Android tablets will receive desktop-style windowing support by the end of this year.

For Android 16 and other supported releases of Android, the American tech giant Google is bringing an update to Google Messages that adds RCS group chat support, enabling users to select custom icons and mute notifications for certain chats for some time.

In addition, Android 16 introduces HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, and more for notifications to minimise clutter in the notification drawer.

Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
As the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, the moon will be arching low, creating a spectacular show
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
With this update, Apple has allowed developers to use tools to create a code preview or efficiently manage other tasks
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple Intelligence will support eight more languages, including Danish, Dutch, and more later this year
Apple WWDC 2025: Siri AI upgrade pushes back to 2026
Apple WWDC 2025: Siri AI upgrade pushes back to 2026
Due to several quality concerns, Apple officially delayed the release of the updated Siri AI
When will ChatGPT be fixed? Partial outages hit Open AI
When will ChatGPT be fixed? Partial outages hit Open AI
ChatGPT users are facing disruption with other AI tools such as Sora and application programming interfaces
Is ChatGPT down worldwide? Disruption sparks outrage
Is ChatGPT down worldwide? Disruption sparks outrage
Hundreds of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage
Apple unveils Liquid Glass redesign at WWDC 2025
Apple unveils Liquid Glass redesign at WWDC 2025
The tech-giant, Apple, has revealed major update for iPhone and other products while introducing iOS 26
WhatsApp rolls out media download quality feature for beta version
WhatsApp rolls out media download quality feature for beta version
Meta's WhatsApp is testing out quality options feature for auto-download photos and videos in Android app
WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report
WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report
This upcoming update will allow users to choose who can reshare and forward your WhatsApp status on a wider spectrum
Google’s latest AI mode appears in Pixel Launcher: Report
Google’s latest AI mode appears in Pixel Launcher: Report
Google's AI mode is said to be a smart and powerful tool that brings Gemini-powered answers into Search
iOS 26 to receive significant design overhaul and system changes: Report
iOS 26 to receive significant design overhaul and system changes: Report
Apple is planning to rename iOS 19 to iOS 26 to reflect the launch instead of using version numbers
Internet outage hits North Korea: Hours of mysterious blackout raise eyebrows
Internet outage hits North Korea: Hours of mysterious blackout raise eyebrows
North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after ‘major’ outage, sparking speculations