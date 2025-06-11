Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates

Google has officially released Android 16, accessible for compatible handsets following the release of Apple’s operating systems (OS) at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.
The Alphabet-owned firm has started introducing the Android 16 to it’s flagship Pixel phones. The company is also adding a group chat to RCS, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered edit suggestions to Google Photos, and more.
Apart from Android 16, Google also introduced a range of significant features as a part of its regular updates for eligible Pixel devices, “Pixel Drop.”
Android 16 upgrades
Android 16 comes with a comprehensive suite of features, including iOS-style live notifications on the lock screen for real-time updates and Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design language.
It further includes unique capabilities to protect against scams, along with an updated advanced protection mode, ensuring improved security.
Android 16 brings support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio devices to use instead of your phone’s mic, offering an enhanced calling experience.
Notably, Android on Android tablets will receive desktop-style windowing support by the end of this year.
For Android 16 and other supported releases of Android, the American tech giant Google is bringing an update to Google Messages that adds RCS group chat support, enabling users to select custom icons and mute notifications for certain chats for some time.
In addition, Android 16 introduces HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, and more for notifications to minimise clutter in the notification drawer.