OpenAI rolls out o3-pro, an improved version of its o3 AI reasoning model

OpenAI has officially released o3-pro, an AI model, which is claimed to be the company’s most capable model yet. It’s an improved version of OpenAI’s o3 that was launched in April.
The 03-pro can access tools, enabling it to browse the web, assess files, reason about visual inputs, and more, The company stated.
It can also provide personalised responses using its memory and more, but it usually takes a bit longer compared to o1-pro to complete.
O3-pro includes several limitations. Temporary chats with the model in ChatGPT are currently disabled while the company resolves a “technical issue.”
On the plus side, OpenAI's internal testing indicated that o3-pro has achieved great scores in popular AI benchmarks.
On AIME 2024, which assesses a model’s math skills, o3-pro achieved better scores than Google’s top-performing AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro.
OpenAI’s o3-pro pricing and availability
O3-pro costs $20 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens in the API.
From Tuesday, only ChatGPT Pro and Team users can currently access the recently launched model, replacing the older o1-pro model.
However, it will be available for Enterprise and Edu users the week after, according to OpenAI.