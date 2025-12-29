Royal
Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

The Duchess of Sussex likely to face a 'rough patch' in 2026, warns astrologer

Late Princess Diana's astrologer has made some crucial predictions about Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex - who has had an exciting 2025 is warned of facing "difficult times" in the coming year.

Debbie Frank, Diana's famous astrologer has predicted that Prince Harry's wife will go through some "disappointments" before emerging as a "prime figure" on world stage.

Speaking exclusively to Hello!, the astrologer claimed, "Meghan is primed for take-off in January. It's all go and gung-ho continuing through the Full Moon on 1 February which lights up her Leo Sun, so she's brimming with plans to be in the front row."

"March brings in an altogether different celestial flavour with the eclipsed Full Moon on the 3rd together with Saturn's passage across her own Moon and Saturn later in the month. This can feel like a hard slog or a cold shoulder," the astrologer warned.

While in late May and June, the wife of Prince Harry will "feel a divided reaction to her offerings" and "perhaps some disappointment", added Debbie.

However, the astrologer ensured that "2026 will be a creative year for Meghan", who revamped her lifestyle brand As Ever in February 2025.

"Chances to prove herself in new enterprises – especially in July and August which bring out her Leo radiance and star power," Debbie noted.

"An Autumn flourish sees her busier than ever and carving out her own niche as a prime figure on the world stage," she added.   

