Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears has shared an emotional statement after her family seemingly snubbed the pop icon on Christmas Day.

Last week, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared a festive picture of herself, her husband Jamie Watson, daughters Maddie, 17, and Ivey, seven, mother Lynne Spears, and 20-year-old nephew Sean Preston Federline on social media.

In the same week, People magazine reported that Britney spent Christmas with her other son, Jayden James Federline, 19.

On Sunday, December 28, the Criminal singer took to Instagram and shared a sarcastic message for her family.

Britney wrote, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix.”


She added, "To my dear sweet innocent family... so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon."

While concluding the cryptic message, Britney gave a shout-out to her niece Ivey, noting, “I can’t wait …. hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends.”

The Toxic hitmaker has been estranged from her family after the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which lasted until November 2021.

