Google Messages to bring major overhaul of link previews

Google Messages may soon receive a significant redesign of its link preview feature, making shared links more visually appealing and simplified to forward.
As per Android Authority, Google Messages beta is testing several updates.
One significant update is the removal of the full URL text when a message only contains a link. However, if extra text accompanies the link, the URL still appears. This feature is currently under development and not fully functional.
The article title and other elements now appear in a bolder, cleaner font for improved readability.
The redesign further drops the two-line article description under the title, a change that a few users may find inconvenient.
Google Messages consists of a colorful link preview that draws colours from the article’s main picture, offering a unique and distinct look.
The title and other elements now appear in a bolder, cleaner font for improved readability.
Another forthcoming addition is a quick-share button for links, which is reminiscent of how users can currently forward videos and photos.
This button will let links to be reshared quickly without long-pressing and using the three-dotted menu, accelerating the process.
However, it remains unclear when these updates will launch publicly, but the visual changes and streamlined sharing could make Google Messages user-friendly and modern.