YouTube Premium brings set of features for iOS, Android users

Google has boosted the value of its YouTube Premium subscription, which is available for $13.99 per month, by introducing a comprehensive suite of new features across devices.
The subscription mainly offers ad-free viewing and YouTube Music access, but now includes multiple upgrades aimed at improving user experience.
With this significant update, subscribers can adjust video playback speed on iOS, Android, and the web, a feature previously limited to mobile.
Speeds can accelerate nearly 4x and be fine-tuned in 0.5x increments. Alphabet-owned Google is further expanding its AI-powered “Jump Ahead” tool, which skips directly to major video moments, saving time.
The feature is currency accessible on smart TVs and game consoles, simplifying it for users to skip long intros or filler content.
Mobile and audio upgrades
Two new YouTube Shorts features have recently launched on both iOS and Android. Moreover, it lets subscribers auto-download recommended Shorts for offline viewing and watch them in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode.
For music enthusiasts, YouTube has added the latest high-quality audio option with a 256 kbps bitrate, now accessible for both YouTube and YouTube Music apps.
Previously, it was restricted to YouTube Music only.
These updates reflect Google’s unwavering commitment and efforts to deliver a high-quality experience, making Premium more valuable for subscribers.