YouTube Music experiments AI hosts in bid to outdo Spotify

YouTube is also bringing strict policies to curb “inauthentic” AI content, such as repetitive videos, to maintain quality

  By Syeda Fazeelat
YouTube Music is currently experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) music hosts, which are particularly designed to offer an acoustic listening experience by providing relevant commentary, fan trivia, and engaging stories.

This significant move is a part of YouTube’s broader efforts to advance its platform by integrating conversational AI.

A few months ago, the Alphabet-owned YouTube released an AI-driven radio feature that enables users to generate customised radio stations simply by describing the music they are interested in listening to.

Notably, this move comes two years after Spotify launched its AI DJ, which provides curated playlists alongside AI-powered spoken commentary regarding users’ favorite tracks and musicians.

YouTube Labs develops these AI-powered hosts, a new hub which is testing a range of innovative AI technologies on YouTube.

What is YouTube Labs?

YouTube Labs is reminiscent of Google Labs that offers early access to experimental AI tools to the users, and gathers feedback for further enhancements.

While anyone can sign up, the platform mentioned that cess is currently limited to only a select group of users across the US.

Apart from this tool, YouTube is gearing up to launch other AI-centric features, including AI-generated search results and conversational tools that assist users discover content, get recommendations, and view video summaries.

Furthermore, YouTube is bringing strict policies to curb “inauthentic” AI content, such as repetitive videos, to maintain quality.

