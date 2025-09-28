Apple develops ChatGPT-like app to experiment Next-Gen Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a ChatGPT-style app, codenamed Veritas, to experiment with a few significant upgrades coming to Siri.
The internal tool is particularly designed to simulate real-world conversations and assist the Cupertino-based tech giant’s AI team fix bugs before introducing the next-generation Siri, which is likely to release in early 2026, as reported by Bloomberg.
This testing process aims to ensure Siri’s improved intelligence works smoothly before its public release.
Several reports suggested that the Veritas app functions similar to the standard chatbot, enabling users to manage several conversations, and follow up on queries.
The company’s engineers are using it to refine prompt strategies, error handling, and response generation.
Veritas supports the redesigned Siri system, also called Linwood. This upgraded framework is powered by large language models (LLMs), integrating Apple’s native Foundation Models with a third-party AI model.
Initially, Apple planned to release the new Siri alongside iOS 18, but multiple delays pushed the timeline to March 2026. The update will include not only smarter AI capabilities but also a visual redesign of Siri’s interface.
Furthermore, Apple is currently working on AI-driven smart home devices, expanding AI features across its product ecosystem, such as web search and its existing hardware series.