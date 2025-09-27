WhatsApp rolls out redesigned status layout with new sharing features

Home / Sci-Tech

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

The messaging platform is now rolling out a feature that brings new quick sharing options to status updates.

In this new update, the status layout has been redesigned, with the view count now move to the left, similar to Instagram Stories.

The Meta-owned platform also added two quick-share buttons on the right side of the status screen which will allow users to share their status updates directly to Facebook or Instagram, as per WABetaInfo.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

To use the new sharing buttons, which is also available for text-based status updates, users might need to link their account to Meta's Account Center which lets them manage Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp together to manage all the platforms properly.

It is pertinent to note that connecting WhatsApp to Meta's Accounts Center is completely optional and users can choose to link or unlink their account whenever they want.

Even if they do connect, all WhatsApp messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted and privacy and security are fully maintained.

However, the new feature is available to all beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

