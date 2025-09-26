Adobe incorporates Gemini Nano Banana image model into Firefly app

Home / Sci-Tech

Nano Banana has been integrated into Firefly Boards, Photoshop's Generative Fill, and Adobe Express

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Adobe Firefly app is the latest home for Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model.

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the platform revealed that the recently launched Nano Banana which took the internet by storm, was being incorporated into the Firefly text-to-image module within the app.

To access this premium artificial intelligence (AI) model, users will need a subscription to the platform.

Apart from the Firefly app, Nano Banana has been integrated into Firefly Boards, Photoshop's Generative Fill, and Adobe Express.

Here’s how to use it:

  1. Firstly, launch the Text-to-Image option, select Nano Banana from the model picker.
  2. Afterwards, enter a prompt to create images.
  3. They can upload pictures to edit certain elements while maintaining character consistency.

The model supports follow-up queries, enabling multiple edits in one session.

As mentioned earlier, Nano Banana captured tremendous attention to generate consistent character edits, with users reimagining photos as action figures or retro-style images.

Firefly’s premium plan, beginning at Rs. 797.68 per month (inclusive of GST), offers 2,000 monthly credits, video generation, audio translation, and access to Firefly Boards. Free users receive limited credits each month.

