iOS 26.0.1: When next iPhone update will release for all users?

Apple released its highly anticipated iPhone software, iOS 26, following the launch of the flagship iPhone 17 series.
Soon after, two quick updates appeared within three days; however, these were only for reviewers using iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max devices, as its predecessors remain unaffected.
Customers who bought the latest phones on release day, September 19, 2025, needed immediate updates, though the software name remained iOS 16, with only the build number changing.
By September 20, 2025, reports started circulating regarding the upcoming update, iOS 26.0.1, likely to fix an issue affecting the iPhone Air camera. The Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed the problem but said it happened very rarely for the Air and iPhone 17 Pro.
Previously, the update was likely to be introduced by September 22, but that did not occur.
On September 27, 2025, 9to5Mac reported a few details, citing a reliable anonymous source on X (Twitter). The significant update is now claimed to be very close, with a build number 23A355, and could release on September 29-30 2025
Along with the camera fix, iOS 26.0.1 is likely to address Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and CarPlay issues reported by iPhone 17 users.
Apple has not confirmed the launch date yet; however, the update is only a few days away.