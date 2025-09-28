Home / Sci-Tech

Big Google Home app redesign with ‘Ask Home’ launch starts on iPhone

'Ask Home' brings a chat-based UI, enabling users to browse devices, view automations, and trigger actions

Google is introducing a significant redesign of its Home app for iOS, launching a new “Ask Home” feature ahead of its official October 1 launch.

Version 4.0.54 brings a refreshed look featuring a rounded icon and gradient design, which is reminiscent of Gemini logos and Google’s G.

The updated interface includes a prominent “Ask [Home name]” bar at the top of the three main pages, providing a rapid access to Home and Away status.

A redesigned Add (+) button now allows users to easily add devices, automations, speaker groups, services, and members.

Users can launch settings from the account menu > notifications, Public Preview, and help options.

Alphabet-owned Google has simplified navigation to three main tabs: Home, Activity, and Automations. The Home tab features swipeable top categories, including Devices, Lights, Favorites, Cameras, while device tiles remain the same.

“Ask Home” brings a chat-based UI, enabling users to browse devices, view automations, and trigger actions.

Previously, it operated as a smart device search tool, with a range of cutting-edge capabilities expected after release.

Key privacy notes include support for Gemini for Home, which allows all household members — including guests — to interact with devices.

