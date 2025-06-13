Selena Gomez shares her sister's sweet obsession with 'auntie' Taylor Swift 

Selena Gomez penned a sweet birthday tribute for her not-so-younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey while revealing her sweet obsession with Taylor Swift.
The Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, June 12, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her grown-up youngest sibling.
Sharing a carousel of throwback photos featuring her little sister, Selena penned a moving note that read, "Happy birthday to my baby sissy. As I cry writing this, my heart melts because I know you know I’m always on your side. No matter what. I love you, baby girl."
While releasing the adorable sister’s bond footage, in one clip, Selena and Gracie were seen chilling in their room, watching Taylor's one of the hit tracks.
Selena Gomez's sister's obsession with Taylor Swift:
Taking to Instagram Stories, the Only Murders in the Building starlet cheekily revealed that her younger sister "loves her auntie Taylor" more than her.
Other snapshots include Selena and Gracie’s moments from their night outs over the past years.
Selena Gomez's mom shares her younger sister with whom?
For those unaware, the Rare Beauty founder's mom, Mandy Teefey, welcomed her second daughter on June 12, 2013, with her husband, Brian Teefey, when the Love On singer was 20 years old.
Before the arrival of her younger sister, Selena Gomez proudly announced the second pregnancy of her mother, Mandy Teefey, on her X account.
At the time, she posted a photo featuring herself alongside her mom with a baby bump, writing, "I'm the happiest girl in the world!"
While Mandy shares Selena with her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Joel Gomez.