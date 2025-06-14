Entertainment

Kelley Wolf was taken to hospital after police arrest during her Instagram live

Billy Bush defends Scott Wolf’s amid Kelley Wolf's divorce

Billy Bush has come to defend old friend Scott Wolf amid his recent split from wife Kelley Wolf.

On Friday, In a video on Instagram, the 53-year-old stated, “I know both Kelley and Scott very, very well. Scott is truly one of my best friends,” mentioning that the couple recently shared a great time enjoying the Masters and going to a soccer game along with their children.

Bush went on to say, “I can tell you this, there is zero truth to anything abusive by Scott. He is the kindest, sweetest person. He is all of that and more.”

While Bush shares a great bond with Scott, he is also friends with Kelley and said he’d recently spoken to her and confirmed she is getting assistance and has supportive parents.

Earlier on Friday, Kelley expressed concern after sharing an Instagram video in which she seemed to be detained by police, claiming, “I think Scott Wolf is abusing me.”

A few hours later, a 48-year-old actress claimed that she was “taken against [her] will.”

Kelley Wolf hospitalised after police arrest

Utah County law enforcement later confirmed that they took Kelley to a hospital.

Scott has yet to address the abuse accusations.

For those unversed, Scott and Kelly took the internet by storm earlier this week after announcing their separation after 21 years of marriage.

The Graveyard Shift actress shared that the decision came after a prolonged, quiet period focused on children’s well-being.

The pair got married in 2004 and share kids Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Following the couple’s split news, the Party of Five alum broke his silence.

Bush concluded by requesting the public to respect both Scott and Kelley during this difficult time, describing them as “beautiful people.”

