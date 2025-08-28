Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break

Barron Trump is pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams and building a career before even finishing school.
The youngest son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent the majority of his summer making plans for his future business, a source informed PEOPLE.
During his break from New York University's Stern School of Business, where he's expected to begin his sophomore year on September 3, Barron has reportedly been meeting business partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals, with plans to start his own business.
"Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area," the insider shared about the 19-year-old's summer break.
The tipster also added that he has also been spending some quality time with his family, although he has not made a public appearance with his parents or half-siblings since his father's inauguration on January 20.
Barron's business endeavours first came to light in January, shortly after his father's return to office, when it was reported that he was looking to start a real estate company.
A political source close to the Trump family told the outlet at the time that Barron, who "wants to follow in his dad's footsteps", didn't have a practical business yet, though he was laying the groundwork for one to be established soon.
Moreover, aside from his passion for business, it was also reported in May that despite Barron having difficulty in making friends on the campus, he has been dating a girl and "hangs out with her a lot."