Home / World

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break

The President Donald Trump youngest son is studying business in New York University

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break
Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break

Barron Trump is pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams and building a career before even finishing school.

The youngest son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent the majority of his summer making plans for his future business, a source informed PEOPLE.

During his break from New York University's Stern School of Business, where he's expected to begin his sophomore year on September 3, Barron has reportedly been meeting business partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals, with plans to start his own business.

"Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area," the insider shared about the 19-year-old's summer break.

The tipster also added that he has also been spending some quality time with his family, although he has not made a public appearance with his parents or half-siblings since his father's inauguration on January 20.

Barron's business endeavours first came to light in January, shortly after his father's return to office, when it was reported that he was looking to start a real estate company.

A political source close to the Trump family told the outlet at the time that Barron, who "wants to follow in his dad's footsteps", didn't have a practical business yet, though he was laying the groundwork for one to be established soon.

Moreover, aside from his passion for business, it was also reported in May that despite Barron having difficulty in making friends on the campus, he has been dating a girl and "hangs out with her a lot."

You Might Like:

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion
The health scientist is being ousted by the agency following the shooting incident at CDC headquarter

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of dating

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 20

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 20
Annunciation Church shooting gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Ocean acidification threatens sharks’ sharpest weapons, study warns

Ocean acidification threatens sharks’ sharpest weapons, study warns
Sharks may lose their bite due to climate change-triggered ocean acidification

US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call

US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call
Alaska fighter jet crash report reveals pilot’s conversation with engineers before ejecting

South Korea cracks down on smartphone use in school classrooms

South Korea cracks down on smartphone use in school classrooms
South Korea restricts mobile use in schools nationwide to battle smartphone addiction

Teen's parents sue OpenAI, claim ChatGPT aided son's suicide

Teen's parents sue OpenAI, claim ChatGPT aided son's suicide
A 16-year-old boy was found to be sharing his most vulnerable emotions with the OpenAI chatbot before his death

Trump swallows Taylor Swift’s hate while reacting to pop star’s engagement

Trump swallows Taylor Swift’s hate while reacting to pop star’s engagement
President Donald Trump has expressed his dislike for Taylor Swift publicly several times

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025
New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany
The suspect's aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors
The smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Abergele, Llanfairfechan and the Conwy Valley

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan
Fossil is estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 meters long, dating back to the Jurrassic period