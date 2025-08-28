Home / World

Nazi-looted artwork vanishes in Argentina, police launch investigation

Italian artist’s masterpiece that Nazi looted during the World War II vanished again, this time from Argentina.

According to Sky News, Portrait of a Lady by Giuseppe Ghislandi that was believed to be resurfaced for the first time in 80 years in an Argentinian estate agent's advert has vanished.

The portrait which was sold by the daughter of a senior Nazi who escaped Germany post-WWII was spotted hanging above a sofa in the for-sale notice of the house in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.

However, after the Argentina police raided the house earlier this week after alert by Dutch journalists they did not found any painting but seized two weapons.

A federal prosecutor Carlos Martínez told local media they were treating it as an alleged cover-up of smuggling, Argentinian daily Clarin reported.

The newspaper reported that the furnishings had been rearranged and the picture was missing from the wall when they raided the property.

Peter Schouten of the Dutch Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, which first reported the long-lost artwork's reappearance, said there was evidence "the painting was removed shortly afterwards or after the media reports about it appeared".

"There's now a large rug with horses and some nature scenes hanging there, which police say looks like something else used to hang there".

Portrait of a Lady was among the collection of Amsterdam art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, much of which was forcibly sold by the Nazis after his death.

Some of the works were recovered in Germany after the war, and put on display in Amsterdam as part of the Dutch national collection.

For more than 80 years, the location of late-baroque Italian portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi's painting of the Contessa Colleoni had been unknown until now.

