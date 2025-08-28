Pop culture, botanical-themed bricks help Lego hit record revenue 

Lego has enjoyed a record 12% bump in revenue in the first half of 2025 thanks to flowers, succulents and Formula One races, along with sets based on pop culture phenomena.
On Wednesday, August 28, the company reported a record 34.6 billion Danish kroner, or $5.4 billion, in revenue as part of its biannual earnings report.
Operating profit rose 10% year over year to 9 billion Danish kroner, or $1.4 billion, the company said.
Lego CEO Niels Christiansen shared, "It's the best first half ever, It's a record on revenue, a record on operating profit, it's a record on net profit. … So, we are very happy."
The brick maker launched 314 new sets during the first six months of the year, setting another milestone in the company's history.
Lego has steadily added new products to its portfolio, branching out into home decorations with wall art sets. It has also added new licence partners and released sets tied to animated children’s programme Bluey and fan-cherished anime One Piece.
Fans are also excitement for the multiyear partnership of Lego with Pokemon, which is due to hit shelves in 2026.
"You can always find something that you really like, the pop culture you’re into or the passion point you have," Christiansen said. "That works really well."
Moreover, Lego has opened 24 new stores globally during the first six months of the year. The company has been opening more physical retail locations in areas that, unlike the UK and the US, did not have direct access to the iconic coloured bricks. This includes countries such as China and India.
Having brick-and-mortar places where kids and adults can get their hands on Legos and see the available sets has also previously helped bolster sales.