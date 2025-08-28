Kim Jong Un, Putin to attend China's WWII Victory Day military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia President Vladimir Putin are all set to grand military parade in China.
According to CNN, Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday, August 28, announced that Kim and Putin will be among the global leaders that will attend next week’s military parade.
The parade that will be held at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, are part China’s commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II following Japan’s formal surrender.
North Korean state news agency KCNA confirmed Kim’s attendance, in what would be the North Korean leader’s first trip to China since 2019.
Beijing is projecting military strength at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty as US President Donald Trump upends American alliances and partnerships. It also comes amid China’s increasingly assertive posture toward Taiwan and its territorial disputes with neighboring countries.
A total of 26 foreign heads of state and government will attend the event, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei told a news conference in Beijing.
The parade, featuring over 10,000 troops and hundreds of advanced weapons, will showcase China’s growing military power under leader Xi Jinping’s ambitious program to modernize the People’s Liberation Army.