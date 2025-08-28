Conjoined twins Abby, Brittany Hensel's inspirational journey of resilience

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel have inspired the world with their resilient journey.
According to E News, thirteen years ago the conjoined twins opened up their lives to the world and provided people insights into their world through documentaries and interviews.
Later, after turning into young adults, they provided their fans a closer look at life as conjoined through the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany.
In the opening of the series, they said, “People have been curious about us since we were born for obvious reasons. We’re identical twins who are conjoined. But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. While life as conjoined twins sometimes has its challenges, we were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted, so we do."
The series premiered on August 28, 2012, when the Hensel sisters were only 22 years old.
The programs showed the daily life of Abby and Brittany at college up to their graduation. It also showcased their adventures and inspiring career milestone of becoming a teacher. They believe that the “most amazing” thing about them was that they were just like everyone else.
Although the series was short-lived, as it only lasted one season, the now 35-year-old continued to share occasional peeks into their personal lives on TikTok.
Last year, in a surprising announcement, they shared photos and videos of Abby’s wedding to husband Josh Bowling, which took place in 2021.
Furthermore, recently TMZ spotted them running errands with their family dog and bowling in their home state of Minnesota.