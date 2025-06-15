Virat Kohli receives heartfelt Father's Day wish from daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli received an emotional and precious gift from daughter Vamika on Father’s Day.
Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Father’s Day for her father and husband Kohli.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming post that celebrated the two most special men in her life-her father, and her husband, Virat Kohli.
But what truly melted hearts was the sweet surprise from their 4-year-old daughter, Vamika, who penned a heartfelt handwritten note for her dad.
The actress began the tribute with a joyful photo of her father from Vamika’s recent birthday celebration. In the photo, her father is seen seated comfortably, donning headphones, with a soft smile on his face. He’s surrounded by pastel pink balloons and gentle party decor, offering a glimpse into the family's warm celebrations.
Following the sweet image of her father, Anushka shared the a handmade Father’s Day card by Vamika for Virat Kohli.
Scribbled in childlike handwriting on a soft pink greeting card, Vamika’s words were filled with innocence and boundless love.
The message read, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play make up with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Happy Father’s Day. — Vamika."
Sharing the post with her followers, Anushka captioned it:“To the first man I ever loved, and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”