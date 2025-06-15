Sports

Virat Kohli receives heartfelt Father's Day wish from daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma shares Vamika’s sweet note for Virat Kohli on Father’s Day

Virat Kohli received an emotional and precious gift from daughter Vamika on Father’s Day.

Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Father’s Day for her father and husband Kohli.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming post that celebrated the two most special men in her life-her father, and her husband, Virat Kohli.

But what truly melted hearts was the sweet surprise from their 4-year-old daughter, Vamika, who penned a heartfelt handwritten note for her dad.

The actress began the tribute with a joyful photo of her father from Vamika’s recent birthday celebration. In the photo, her father is seen seated comfortably, donning headphones, with a soft smile on his face. He’s surrounded by pastel pink balloons and gentle party decor, offering a glimpse into the family's warm celebrations.

Following the sweet image of her father, Anushka shared the a handmade Father’s Day card by Vamika for Virat Kohli.

Scribbled in childlike handwriting on a soft pink greeting card, Vamika’s words were filled with innocence and boundless love. 

The message read, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play make up with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Happy Father’s Day. — Vamika."

Sharing the post with her followers, Anushka captioned it:“To the first man I ever loved, and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

