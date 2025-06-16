Top 10 spine-chilling series to watch on Netflix this summer

Get ready to ditch the summer heat and dive into these addictive Netflix series that'll keep you hooked from start to finish!
As the summer breeze signals you to leave the house and go on adventures, only a few Netflix series have the power to keep you glued to your screen at home, enjoying thrilling series.
To cool off indoor, here a list of top 10 Netlix shows to past your time.
Sara: Woman in the Shadows [Release date: June 3]
Streaming on Nertflix, the story follows a retired intelligence operative haunted by her son's premature death returns to spycraft to unravel the mystery while navigating ghosts as she balance the danger and the truth behind her son's death.
Mercy For None [Release date: June 6]
With a star-studded cast including So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Jun-hyuk, and Gong Myung, Mercy For None is a revenge K-drama, where a brother is forced to return to the gang life to find the details of his brother's death.
FUBAR Season 2 [Release date: June 12]
Season 2 of the action-comedy has landed, bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro has a father-daughter duo.
The pair, who discover that they both secretly work in the CIA, must work out their damaged relationship while carrying out dangerous assignments together.
Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 [Release date: June 17]
From heartbreak to exciting adventures, this exciting reality series follows Tokio Hotel frontmen and twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz, who showcase their luxurious private lives in Los Angeles.
The Waterfront [Release date: June 19]
Starring Holt McCallany, The Waterfront follows a North Carolina fishing family who turns to smuggling cocaine as a means to save their struggling business.
Squid Game Season 3 [Release date: June 27]
The thrilling Korean drama is coming to an end with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aiming to put the games to an end for good.
After losing his best friend in the game and being betrayed by the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the series is set to return with another round of deadly childhood games.
Ziam [Release date: July 9]
Ziam is a zombie-thriller from Thailand that follows a former Muay Thai fighter using his skills to save his beloved during the apocalypse.
Untamed [Release date: July 17]
Upcoming American murder mystery series set in Yosemite National Park stars Sam Neill and Eric Bana, where a murder disturbs the calmness of the wilderness.
The Sandman Season 2 [Release date: July 24]
The acclaimed fantasy story by Neil Gaiman is ready to send fans into frenzy with new instalment.
Releasing on July 24, the part 1 of Season 2 will come back on the streaming platform, where the nightmare world and its fallen prince make their much awaited return.
Wednesday Season 2 [Release date: August 6]
Drawing the curtain on summer, one of Netflix's most anticipated shows, starring Jenna Ortega will return with its season 2 in August on Netflix.