Sports

Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton lost about half a second in speed per lap due to the incident and eventually finished in sixth place

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lewis Hamilton heartbroken after hitting animal during Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton recently expressed his devastation after an unexpected incident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

While, racing, he accidentally ran over a groundhog during the 13th lap, causing significant damage to his Ferrari SF-25 car.

Because of this damage, he lost about half a second in speed per lap and eventually finished in sixth place.

Since he is vegan and love animals, he found the incident very disturbing and called it "horrible," as per BBC Sports. 

"It was feeling pretty decent up until then. And then I didn't see it happen, but obviously I heard I hit a groundhog," said Hamilton.

He added, "So that's devastating. I love animals, and I'm so sad about it. That's horrible. That's never happened to me here before. It's never nice to see that - I just hope it didn't suffer."

Even though the groundhog incident was upsetting, the race continued and ended with Mercedes driver George Russel winning for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, the current world champion, finished in second place.

Past incidents:

Many groundhogs live on Ile Notre-Dame, an island in Montreal, where the Canadian Grand Prix takes place and because of their presence, there have been similar incidents involving groundhogs during previous races.

In 2007, driver Anthony Davidson accidentally hit groundhog during a race while in a similar case in 2018, Romain Grosjean also hit a groundhog during a practice run.

Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Ayesha Curry pens a heartwarming note for ‘the best dad in the world’ Stephen Curry
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Antonelli joins Verstappen and Stro as the youngest F1 podium finishers after podium finish
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese achieves new career milestone during Chicago Sky's 78-66 win over Connecticut Sun
Italy appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new manager following 3-0 loss to Norway
Italy appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new manager following 3-0 loss to Norway
Gennaro replaces Luciano Spalletti, who announced his own sacking at a news conference last week
Queen’s 2025: Tatjana Maria makes history as first woman champion in 52 years
Queen’s 2025: Tatjana Maria makes history as first woman champion in 52 years
Maria won this tournament by defeating top players like Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Father’s Day with unique bonding moment with son
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Father’s Day with unique bonding moment with son
Ronaldo's fans shared light-hearted remarks about the surprising height difference between father and son
Virat Kohli receives heartfelt Father's Day wish from daughter Vamika
Virat Kohli receives heartfelt Father's Day wish from daughter Vamika
Anushka Sharma shares Vamika’s sweet note for Virat Kohli on Father’s Day
Jannik Sinner opens up about ‘sleepless nights’ after French Open loss
Jannik Sinner opens up about ‘sleepless nights’ after French Open loss
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost the French Open finals to Carlos Alcaraz after a thrilling showdown
McIlroy shrugs off concerns: 'Didn't really care' about making US Open cut
McIlroy shrugs off concerns: 'Didn't really care' about making US Open cut
Rorry Mcllory calls his US Open 2025 performance ‘pretty average’ during first media talk
Cristiano Ronaldo treats himself with well-deserved relaxation after big win
Cristiano Ronaldo treats himself with well-deserved relaxation after big win
Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to continue playing with his current club Al Nassr for the 2025/26 season
Queen’s 2025: Tatjana Maria advances to final with surprising victory over Madison Keys
Queen’s 2025: Tatjana Maria advances to final with surprising victory over Madison Keys
Maria had lost nine matches in a row before this tournament but still managed to reached the final
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Berlin Open amid back injury concerns
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Berlin Open amid back injury concerns
The Berlin tournament includes nine of the top 10 female tennis players in the world