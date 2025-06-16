Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton recently expressed his devastation after an unexpected incident at the Canadian Grand Prix.
While, racing, he accidentally ran over a groundhog during the 13th lap, causing significant damage to his Ferrari SF-25 car.
Because of this damage, he lost about half a second in speed per lap and eventually finished in sixth place.
Since he is vegan and love animals, he found the incident very disturbing and called it "horrible," as per BBC Sports.
"It was feeling pretty decent up until then. And then I didn't see it happen, but obviously I heard I hit a groundhog," said Hamilton.
He added, "So that's devastating. I love animals, and I'm so sad about it. That's horrible. That's never happened to me here before. It's never nice to see that - I just hope it didn't suffer."
Even though the groundhog incident was upsetting, the race continued and ended with Mercedes driver George Russel winning for the first time this season.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, the current world champion, finished in second place.
Past incidents:
Many groundhogs live on Ile Notre-Dame, an island in Montreal, where the Canadian Grand Prix takes place and because of their presence, there have been similar incidents involving groundhogs during previous races.
In 2007, driver Anthony Davidson accidentally hit groundhog during a race while in a similar case in 2018, Romain Grosjean also hit a groundhog during a practice run.