Tom Brady’s lavish gift to 15-year-old son sparks buzz online

Tom Brady recently gave his 15-year-old son, Benjamin a very expensive watch.
The moment was seen as a touching and warm interaction between father and son which quickly went viral on social media.
In a video that went viral on YouTube, Brady gave his son watch worth $3 million called the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Mini Ashoka.
Brady praised his son while holding the luxury watch in a velvet-lined box, "Benjamin's worked hard, he's grown into an incredible young man. He deserves it."
Jacob & Co. Billionaire Mini Ashoka watch is extremely luxurious is famous for its complex design and high-level craftsmanship and it has rows of rare Ashoka-cut diamonds.
Brady has two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and another son, Jack, who is 17 years old, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady gears up for second NFL commentary season with Fox Sports:
He is about to start his second season as the main NFL commentator for Fox Sports.
In 2022, he signed a huge contract worth $375 million which is still considered one of the biggest deals in TV sports broadcasting.
He will work with Kevin Burkhardt, and they are expected to start covering games again on September 7, which is the first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season.