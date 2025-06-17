Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • |
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon set couple goals during red carpet appearance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon not only served looks but also set couple goals during their red carpet appearance at F1 premiere.

The romantic couple walked hand-in-hand at the New York City premiere of the most-awaited movie.

During the red carpet appearance, Brad wrapped his arm around his girlfriend’s waist while posing for the photos.

He looked dapper in a navy blue double-breasted suit with a black lapel and a statement ring.

Meanwhile, Ines de Ramon looked graceful in a chic two-piece set, featuring a halter neckline. She finished the look with a subtle makeup and a white Chanel purse.

Brad’s co-stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Joseph Balderrama, Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, Abdul Salis, Callie Cooke, and Will Merrick were also present at the premiere along with director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

F1 driver special appearances in upcoming movie:

The upcoming movie, F1, will feature special appearances of the drivers including Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Moreover, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon will also be included in the credited appearances.

Some of the drivers also graced the NYC premiere of the new film.

F1 is set to release in the United States on June 27, 2025.

