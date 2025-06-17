WhatsApp rolls out latest features to 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp’s latest features ensure enhanced privacy., this means that your messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted

  by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp has officially launched a range of the latest features for the Updates tab, which is home to Channels and Status, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Meta-owned platform stated, “We’ve worked over the last two years to make this tab the place for you,”

The recently introduced features are particularly designed for businesses that have WhatsApp Channels to promote their ads in the Updates tab to gain maximum followers.

WhatsApp launches new features for the Updates tab

Channel subscriptions:

It will allow users to support their favourite channel by subscribing to receive exclusive updates.

Promoted channels:

It will let you find out the latest channels that may appeal to you when you’re looking through the directory.

Ads in status

It will assist you find a new business and initiate a conversation with them.

It is pertinent to mention that these features will only appear on the Updates tab.

To note, WhatsApp’s latest features are developed in the most private way possible, this means that your messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring enhanced privacy. 

