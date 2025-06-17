Reddit introduces AI tools to boost ad engagement

Reddits latest features include Reddit Insights, and Conversation Summary Add-ons

In a significant effort to boost advertiser engagement, Reddit has introduced two latest artificial intelligence (AI)tools.

These recently introduced features, including Reddit Insights, and Conversation Summary Add-ons help advertisers use platform conversations to enhance engagement.

Reddit Insights

It offers real-time data to marketers to assist them spot trends, testing ideas, and more.

Conversation Summary Add-ons

It allows brands to place selected user comments under ads to display public views on the ad topic.

The announcement comes after a rapidly increasing use of AI in advertising across different platforms, including Reddit, Snap, and Pinterest as companies seek for improved targeting options during a slow economy.

Reddit’s update follows WPP Media reducing its global ad growth forecast from 7.7% to 6%, citing changes in U.S. trade policy.

WPP further added that brands are now adopting more AI-based systems to stay in the market for a prolonged time.

Over a few months ago, Reddit launched the latest moderation and analytics features, assisting users follow rules and track post performance.

Last month, the platform estimated second-quarter revenue to surpass projections but warned that changes in Google search traffic are likely to affect user visits.

