'So You Think You Can Dance' star Dave Scott breathes his last at age of 52 

Dave Scott was known for his exceptional work in 'Step-Up' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' films

An experienced choreographer, Dave Scott, tragically passed away at the age of 52. 

On Tuesday, June 17th, the official Instagram handle of the dancer issued a statement confirming the death of the star.

The popular American teacher and choreographer died on Monday, June 16, in the United States of America.

"Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father, and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on," the caption stated.

They also shared, "We love you Dave Scott, and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten." 

"Everyone is invited to share this post and let it reach everyone around the world. Show your love and support for this amazing individual and share the footprint he has left on this earth," the statement read.

Dave's team also urged his fans and well-wishers to visit the link in the bio of his profile to raise donations to the family to "help with memorial arrangements and to celebrate Dave Scott’s life with a proper send-off in a celebration of life." 

Dave Scott's contribution in film industry: 

For those unaware, Dave Scott has also worked on the Step-Up movies and So You Think You Can Dance

He was also known for his exceptional contributions to Step Up 2: The Streets and Step Up 3. 

