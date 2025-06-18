Ben Askren's health condition worsens as wife shares worrying update

UFC legend Ben Askren's health condition got worse as his wife Amy issued a worrying health update.
According to Mirror, in an emotional update on social media, Amy confirmed that Askren remains on a ventilator and would need a lung transplant.
A former UFC star was hospitalised earlier this month after getting pneumonia from a staph infection. He became unresponsive last week, sparking death rumours online which were quickly shut down.
‘Praying for a miracle’
In a post on Facebook, Amy revealed that she did not share any update because she was waiting for her husband to “wake up and be the one to decide what to share.”
She wrote, “Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands.”
“His body can't handle coming off sedation too much yet. Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily,” she added.
Amy further expressed that “Ben is the healthiest guy I know,” and she never expected this to happen. She also thanked all of his fans for their messages and support, adding that despite the awful situation, she felt blessed by the “community we're surrounded by.”
Amy and Askren got married in 2010 and are parents to three children, two daughters, Alex and Andy, and a son called Ozzi.