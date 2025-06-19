Hulk Hogan deathbed rumours: WWE star's representative sets record straight

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been hospitalized after deathbed rumors swirled on social media.
According to The Sun, there had been talk on social media the WWE legend was suffering major health concerns.
However, according to TMZ, it is understood he is NOT on death's door. They report the 71-year-old was taken to hospital this week to address lingering neck and back issues.
a rep for Hulk—real name Terry Gene Bollea—confirmed to E! News June 18, “no reasons to panic.”
His rep continued that over the years, the Hogan Knows Best star has for years “had problems with his back,” adding that he underwent neck surgery and the procedure “has indeed been successful.”
Rumors about the Hulk’s health started earlier in the day after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed during a stream that the wrestler was "in the hospital" and "might not make it."
“If you did some sniffing around, you might find him at a hospital near you,” the radio host said. “And it’s not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come to say your goodbyes.”
The former world champion underwent neck surgery in May, which was described as a "little fusion" aimed at helping him "feel a little better".