LeBron James makes bold proposal for NBA game length

LeBron James has suggested some surprising changes in the NBA (National Basketball Association) games.
According to SI, the NBA legend recently proposed that the league could become better if it borrowed some of the FIBA rules.
Speaking on his Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash, he called to make it 40 minutes only and also suggested changing the NBA goaltending rule to the FIBA wording that allows players to touch the ball after it hits the rim.
LeBron James's suggestions about NBA games:
The Los Angeles Lakers star said, “The 40-minute game is intriguing. Because the game happens so damn fast... And there's no easing into an international game. That gives it a little bit more of a sense of urgency. That's something to discuss. That would be something we could possibly have a conversation about.”
“It'd be hard because you start messing with the history of the game and all that stuff... I've been very intrigued with the goaltending rule. I actually love it. It's exciting. It doesn't happen as much as you would think... There are times when the ball is tinkering around the rim, and you go, 'Oh, I should have gotten it!' It's harder than it looks," he added.
Furthermore, after James's suggestion, people believe that the 40-minute game idea has so many benefits, as it not only decreased workload and injury risk for players but will also make every minute of the game interesting.