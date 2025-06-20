Jannik Sinner surprises fans with new song alongside Italian singer Andrea Bocelli

World number one Jannik Sinner has teamed up with famous Italian singer Andrea Bocelli for a special music project.
Sinner and Bocelli have collaborated to release a new song called Polvere e Gloria (Dust and Glory).
In the song, Sinner's voice can be heard repeating phrases from speeches from his victory and deafet.
The song contains both Italian and English words and its music video shows Sinner and Bocelli recording it in the studio in Tuscany, along with moments from their childhood.
Jannik Sinner reflects on emotional duet with Bocelli:
Sinner shared his feelings about this collaboration, "I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag for our country in the rest of the world," as per BBC Sports.
He added, "I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It's extremely moving."
Meanwhile, Bocelli said in a post on Instagram, "This duet is such a bold leap that it has ignited our passion, born of a shared and unwavering desire to express of our deep belief that nothing is impossible."
This isn't the first time Andrea Bocelli has been involved in sports. In the past, he sang Nessun Dorma alongside Leicester City's Italian coach, Claudio Ranieri during the team celebrations after their Premier League victory in 2016.