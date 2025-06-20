Lionel Messi speaks on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No friendship, just respect'

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is famous globally and will likely go down as one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of football.
Fans are always curious to know about their relationship and recently Messi has again spoken openly about his rivalry with Ronaldo.
Recently, there were rumours circulating that Ronaldo would join a team in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Fans were excited, hoping to see him and Messi play in the same tournament again but Ronaldo denied these reports, leaving fans disappointed.
What Messi said?
Messi explained his relationship with Ronaldo on DSports, "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level."
The 37-year-old went on to share, "The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field."
"Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect," Messi further added.
Cristiano Ronaldo dominates all-time scoring charts:
Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS.
The Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 850 goals.