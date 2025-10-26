Sports

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d'Or, Desailly

Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer

  By Fatima Nadeem
Kylian Mbappe quest for Ballon d'Or may require more than just his star status, according to a fellow World Cup winner.

Mbappe achieved fame and success in football within a very short time and because of his exceptional talent and remarkable performances, people now see him as one of the greatest players in the sports.

The French football star joined Real Madrid in 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

During his first season at Real Madrid, Mbappe scored 44 goals and won the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

Not only this, Mbappe set a new record for the most goals scored by any other player in their first season at Madrid.

Becasue of his remarkable achievements, he won the Pichichi Trophy, awarded to the top scorer in Spain's La Liga as well as his first European Golden Shoe for scoring most goals across all European leagues.

However, despite all this achievements, Mbappe still finished only in seventh place in the most recent Ballon d'Or rankings.

Marcel Desailly, a former French World Cup winner in 1998 believes Mbappe will not be able to win the most prestigious individual football award until he wins the Champions League and helps Real Madrid become the top team in Spain again.

Speaking in association with OLBG, Desailly told GOAL when asked for his assessment of an iconic countryman, “Mbappe. Wow, he made the move that eventually allowed him to be that Ballon d'Or that he himself is looking for. And he had great years in Paris Saint-Germain."

He added, “I feel that he was, the agility, the speed and all what he was showing back in the days was much more accurate than what he's showing now. The statistics are magnificent, but he's missing something that will push him to become a Ballon d'Or.”

Mabppe is now aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer, as he is just four goals away to achieve this remarkable milestone.

